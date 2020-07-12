Advertisement

Meet Betsy & Noah

"We're excited to establish a new financial model so we can set a better example for our kids as we learn."
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Betsy and Noah have known for some time that they need a more structured debt repayment strategy.

With student loans, car payments and a home equity loan, there are several things keeping them from climbing out of the debt cycle.

But between their own busy jobs and year-round activities for their kids Clem (13), Luella (11) and Francis (8), it’s been difficult to keep tabs on all the places their money is going.

The couple is confident that by increasing their financial knowledge and staying accountable to a plan, they can overcome their debt and pivot toward building their savings. By doing so, they hope to demonstrate healthy money habits for their children.

“Money has been a stressor for us for many years, but we’re ready to turn the corner on the path to financial wellness,” says Betsy.

