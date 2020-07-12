Meet Dustin & Scott

Advertisement

"We're hoping the by sharing our journey, we can help to shed some light on how valuable transparency can be when it comes to conversations about money."
Published: Jul. 12, 2020
After several years of turning a blind eye to spending habits, Dustin and Scott are ready to stop spinning their wheels and prioritize their financial health for an even brighter future together.

The couple has worked hard in their careers to obtain steady incomes and has attempted to stick to a budget in the past, yet they continue to find themselves unable to gain traction.

Dustin and Scott hope to put a major dent in their debt and prepare for the future by paying off their mortgage and planning for retirement. Their main goal is to get on the same page with their expectations and develop a financial plan that allows each to be equally involved.

“Whatever this process puts before us, we agreed to embrace it together with openness and honesty,” they said.

The pair is eager to get their finances in order so they can afford to handle life’s unexpected challenges – and feel good about spending money on the things they love.

We’re ready to enjoy the ride, you two!

