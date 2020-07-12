Advertisement

Meet Idah

"Reducing stress and increasing my savings will help me stop worrying about the 'What If's' and find financial peace."
(WMTV/Summit CU)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020
Ever since she made the 8,000-mile journey to Madison from her native country Zimbabwe, Idah has been working to find financial balance.

Through college and to this day, Idah has prioritized supporting her family’s needs back home. Between covering her grandmother’s medical expenses and even buying land with a cottage for her extended family, she’s been set back with debt and unable to build a substantial savings.

Idah’s selflessness has also meant putting her own financial well-being on hold – and living with the lingering stress that comes as a result.

As she continues to progress in her career and life, Idah is eager to create a plan for her personal goals, like getting married, building a savings and owning a home – all while continuing to support the family she holds dear.

“I’m excited for this journey because I’m ready to take hold of my finances, and I know I’m not going to come out of this experience the same person,” she says.

We can’t wait to see what you accomplish, Idah!

