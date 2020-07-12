Meet Sarah

Ever since college, Sarah has experienced a cycle of financial progress and setbacks. Despite having built a successful career in advertising, student loans and unexpected life events have prevented her from getting ahead.

One of these unexpected life events struck in 2019, when she lost her father to pancreatic cancer. This devastating loss opened her eyes to the importance of attaining financial security, preparing for retirement and building a safety net designated for emergency use only.

She admits that staying disciplined in her spending has been difficult, and she’s determined to cut down on splurges like takeout dinners on weeknights and new toys for her two fur babies.

Throughout her Project Money journey, this resilient achiever hopes to inspire others as she sets up a path toward financial freedom and empowerment.

“One of the things my dad instilled in me is the importance of managing one’s money and being independent,” says Sarah. “While I wish he were here to see it, I know he will be so proud of me for taking this step toward a healthier financial future.”

We know you’ll make it happen, Sarah!

