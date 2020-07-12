Multiple casings found after shots fired near Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they were called about hearing multiple gun shots near Madison’s east side early Sunday morning.

Officers say just after 1 a.m., they found multiple casings on Marquette St near E. Washington Ave.

There were people outside during the gun shots, but none of those people were injured. There are no other reports of injuries or property damage from police at this time.

