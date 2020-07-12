Advertisement

Not too hot or humid Sunday

Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees
WMTV NBC15 Extended Forecast
WMTV NBC15 Extended Forecast
By James Parish
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is going to be the pick day of the weekend! Today is not going to be too hot or humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There will also be plenty of sunshine to go around. Clouds will bubble up in the heat of the day. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon.

Tonight will be mild and comfortable. Overnight lows will be on either side of 60 degrees.

Monday will be another mostly sunny and nice day. Temperatures will be seasonable. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Most of Tuesday will be warm and dry. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s. A weakening cold front will move into the area late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rain and storms will likely develop along the front as it moves through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A stronger storm or two will be possible late Tuesday into Tuesday night, mainly for places west of Madison and I-39.

More showers and storms will be possible Wednesday morning and afternoon. There is a chance the best storm chances could stay south of the area Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in low 80s.

The heat and humidity will really start to increase towards the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Friday into next weekend. There will also be a slight chance of showers and storms.

