Percent of positive COVID-19 cases continue upward trend, new positive cases dip

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Saturday’s record-breaking numbers, the number of newly reported COVID-19 case dropped to 769 Sunday, however the percent of positive cases remain trending upward.

The Department of Health Services daily tracker recorded Sunday that 10.1 percent of tests come back positive, 2.4 percentage points higher than Saturday.

The number of people tested is up 7,617 since Saturday, bring the total number of people tested to 689,800. With Sunday’s 769 positive test results, confirmed positive cases total 36,448 statewide. Negative test results totaled 6,848 Sunday bringing the number of negative test results to 653,352.

The percentage of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains high for those in the 20-29 age group. According to DHS, a quarter of virus cases in the state are within the 20-29 age group. In fact, cases are most common in those who are under 40 years old.

One new death was reported Sunday, bring the total of Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths to 820.

Latest News

News

Fatal crash leaves 58-year-old cyclist dead at scene

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to police both the Honda Civic and cyclist were traveling westbound on the highway when the Honda Civic started overtaking the bicycle. The Honda Civic struck the cyclist and a UW-Med-flight doctor pronounced the female cyclist dead at the scene.

News

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping.

News

Police searching for missing Viola Area woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Erica R. Wilcox left her residence on Friday around noon in a blue 2000 Dodge Durango, according to a Facebook post made by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

News

Sun Prairie Aldi’s evacuated during stolen vehicle incident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
An Aldi’s in Sun Prairie was evacuated Saturday after a suspect in a stolen vehicle incident used the store to hide from responding police officers.

Latest News

News

Wanted Illinois man arrested in Green County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Monroe police say the man had a felony warrant for his arrest, and that he tried to resist arrest after causing a disturbance

News

Man with gun shot wound seen at Madison hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
Madison police say a 24-year-old man was seen with a non-life threatening gun shot wound early Sunday morning

News

Multiple casings found after shots fired near Madison’s east side

Updated: 8 hours ago
Madison police say people were outside during gun shots, but no injuries were reported in this incident

News

Madison police investigate home burglary

Updated: 8 hours ago
Officers say when they arrived to the home on Sheridan St, residents realized someone got inside the home, and stole some items

News

Local ring finder helps find cochlear implant in lake

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
When a boy dropped his critical hearing tool in Lake Wingra, one Madison man jumped into help.

News

Youth Orchestra in isolation makes music as one

Updated: 15 hours ago