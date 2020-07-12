Percent of positive COVID-19 cases continue upward trend, new positive cases dip

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Saturday’s record-breaking numbers, the number of newly reported COVID-19 case dropped to 769 Sunday, however the percent of positive cases remain trending upward.

The Department of Health Services daily tracker recorded Sunday that 10.1 percent of tests come back positive, 2.4 percentage points higher than Saturday.

The number of people tested is up 7,617 since Saturday, bring the total number of people tested to 689,800. With Sunday’s 769 positive test results, confirmed positive cases total 36,448 statewide. Negative test results totaled 6,848 Sunday bringing the number of negative test results to 653,352.

The percentage of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains high for those in the 20-29 age group. According to DHS, a quarter of virus cases in the state are within the 20-29 age group. In fact, cases are most common in those who are under 40 years old.

One new death was reported Sunday, bring the total of Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths to 820.

