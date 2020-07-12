Police searching for missing Viola Area woman

VIOLA, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a Viola Area woman who has not bee seen since Friday around noon.

Erica R. Wilcox left her residence on Friday around noon in a blue 2000 Dodge Durango, according to a Facebook post made by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Police believe Wilcox has a loaded .38 pistol with her. She has made suicidal statements on social media and could be in danger.

If you see Wilcox or her vehicle – Wisconsin license number 278239F – police are asking you call 911.

