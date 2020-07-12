Advertisement

Sun Prairie Aldi’s evacuated during stolen vehicle incident

Javon Alan Davis, Cameron Devon Barber-Smith
Javon Alan Davis, Cameron Devon Barber-Smith(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Aldi’s in Sun Prairie was evacuated Saturday after a suspect in a stolen vehicle incident used the store to hide from responding police officers.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, an off-duty Sun Prairie PD detective noticed a stolen vehicle in a Target parking lot at 660 S. Grand Ave around 11:26 a.m. Saturday.

When officers responded to the scene, the two suspects fled on foot. One of the suspects hid from police in the nearby Aldi’s, forcing customers to evacuate the store, police say.

The two suspects were tracked down and taken into custody. Cameron Barber-Smith, 20, from Madison and Javon Davis, 19, from Sun Prairie were both booked into the Dane County Jail on a parole violation.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and further charges will likely be added at a later date.

