Tracking our next round of rain and more heat and humidity this week

We are wrapping up one of the nicest days so far this summer! Today hasn't been too hot or too humid, and there's been plenty of sunshine to go around. Unfortunately, this nice stretch of weather won't last very long. Our next round of showers and storms could arrive late Tuesday through Tuesday night. Plus, the sizzling summer heat is back by the end of workweek and next weekend.

Haven’t gotten a chance to get outside yet today? Don’t worry! The nice weather is going to stick around this evening. Temperatures will drop through the 70s and into the 60s this evening. The clouds that have bubbled up this afternoon will start to dissipate this evening. The chance of a stray shower moving forward today is less than 10 percent.

The overnight will quiet and comfy. Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s towards central Wisconsin to the low 60s from Madison and points south. A few clouds will be around tonight, but rain is not in the forecast.

Monday will be very similar to day. Highs temperatures will be near or just above 80 degrees. There will be a touch more humidity. Monday will also feature plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures should be able to reach the low to mid 80s on Tuesday before our next round of rain and storms arrives. A cold front will pass through and trigger a round of showers and storms late Tuesday into Tuesday night. There will be the potential for strong storms Tuesday evening, mainly for places west of Madison and I-39. The storms will likely weaken as they move from west to east across the area Tuesday night.

Rain could linger into Wednesday morning and another round of showers and storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. The best rain and storms chances Wednesday afternoon and evening could stay just south of the area, though. Depending on the clouds and rain, highs temperatures should be able to reach 80 degrees on Wednesday.

Thursday looks dry and very warm. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.

The end of the week and the start of next weekend looks hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There will also be a slight chance of showers and storms during this time.

