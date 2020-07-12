Tubing business in Albany makes changes after concerns over large crowds

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - S&B Tubing in Albany is making changes days after video showing long lines and limited social distancing caught attention online.

S&B has some new policies in place, posting the news to its Facebook page. The company announced that it closed Friday “due to a restructure of rules and practices relating to COVID-19″.

The business reopened Saturday morning with what it called “drastic changes” to its policies.

The owner of S&B tells NBC15 that the safety of customers and staff is her priority and she appreciates the public’s patience as they work to adjust.

New policy changes include requiring all members of a group to stick together and stay away from other groups. Only one group member can enter the office, and shuttles will be loaded by group with social distancing measures in place.

These changes come after Green County health officials told NBC15 News it has received complaints about the business. A woman who decided not to go tubing on the Sugar River after seeing long lines and people not wearing masks posted the video on social media. She told NBC15 she doesn’t feel it was the businesses fault but that it made her uncomfortable to see a lack of safety precautions.

S&B Tubing is advising visitors to check its Facebook page for polices and updates before heading out.

