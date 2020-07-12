Wanted Illinois man arrested in Green County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe police say they found Michael E. Hoffman after a report for an unwanted patron causing a disturbance. He was found just blocks away from where officers responded at the 1300 block of 17th street.

The 34-year-old from Shannon, Illinois was detained on charges of Disorderly Conduct. During the arrest, police say Hoffman started resisting. He was also charged with Resisting/Obstructing.

Police say Hoffman had a felony warrant for his arrest out of the State of Illinois. He was confined to the Green County jail pending his transfer to Illinois.

