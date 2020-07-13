Advertisement

$10,000 reward offered for Jefferson Co. man suspected of killing sister, brother-in-law

Kevin Anderson is also wanted for allegedly shooting at a deputy and setting his parents' home on fire
ATF announced at $10,000 reward for the capture and conviction of Kevin. P. Anderson.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man suspected of killing his sister and her husband last month.

On Monday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced the reward for Kevin P. Anderson. In addition to the two homicides, Anderson is also accused of shooting at a Jefferson Co. deputy and setting his parents’ home on fire.

Anderson is described as a 61-year-old, white male of Fort Atkinson. He is 6′0″ tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has blue eyes and balding brown hair.

Kevin P. Anderson
According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, a Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of a possible burglary at a home in Sumner on June 16 found the bodies of James H. Lemki, 59, and Nedra J. Lemke, 57, laying in the driveway, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice.

After arriving on the scene and discovering their bodies, the deputy found himself under fire from someone inside the house. The deputy fired back and went to find cover before noticing black smoke coming from the back of the house. The home was soon engulfed in flames.

Ten days after the shootings, Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Monica Hall filed charges against Anderson, including two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide, in the Lemkes’ deaths. According to a criminal complaint released Friday, there was apparently a dispute between Anderson and Nedra Lemke, brother and sister, over the will of their late mother and father.

Kevin P. Anderson (Source: Wisconsin Department of Justice)
In total, Anderson is facing two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide, one count of Attempted Intentional First Degree Homicide, one count of Arson and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, ATF, and U.S. Marshals are all participating in the search for Anderson.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 920-674-7311.

