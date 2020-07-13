Advertisement

Adams Co. man accused of pointing gun at bar customers

A 49-year-old Adams County man is arrested after investigators said he pointed a gun at customers inside a bar on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
By Bridget Fargen
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 49-year-old Adams County man is in jail on multiple charges after the sheriff said he pulled a gun at a bar over the weekend.

Sheriff Brent York said Karl Spencer was arrested on Saturday after deputies were called to Mo’s Bar and Grill in the Town of Preston.

Deputies were called to the bar and grill just after 1:21 a.m. on a report of a person with a gun and a fight taking place. York said an investigation showed Spencer had a handgun in the bar and pointed it at customers. People inside the bar managed to get the gun away from Spencer and he was injured in the process. He was treated at the hospital and then booked into the Adams County jail.

Spencer is accused of the five charges including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct while armed.

The case is being referred to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

