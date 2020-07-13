Advertisement

Alarm scares off potential burglar

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alarm thwarted a potential burglary in Madison early Monday morning.

Police say officers were called to the 500 block of Woodward Ave for a residential burglary. When officers arrived, one of the residents told them there was a noise by one of the windows, and then the alarm system to the home went off.

Police say evidence shows someone tried to get inside the home, but ran off once the alarm sounded.

