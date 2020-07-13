ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible late Tuesday - Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is an Alert Day due to the potential for strong to severe storms late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

ALERT DAY - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Rain and storms will develop along a cold front across southeastern Minnesota and eastern Iowa Tuesday afternoon. The cold front will push the rain and storms eastward into the southern Wisconsin late Tuesday afternoon and evening. The rain and storms probably won’t make the jump over the Mississippi River until after 4 p.m. The storms should weaken as they move east across the area Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

FUTURE RADAR

By 4 p.m. Tuesday, showers and storms will be developing along a cold front across portions of central Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. Most of the area will likely stay dry through 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm well into 80s before the rain and storms move into the area.

Future Radar - Tuesday 4 p.m. (WMTV NBC15)

By 8 p.m. Tuesday, rain and storms will likely be moving through the western half of southern Wisconsin. Places west of Madison and I-39 will have the best storm chances at this time. The strongest storms Tuesday evening could pose a threat of severe weather.

Future Radar - Tuesday 8 p.m. (WMTV NBC15)

By 12 a.m. Wednesday, rain and storms will likely continue to move east across parts of the area. The showers and storms will likely weaken as they move across the area.

Future Radar - 12 a.m. Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

The greatest threat of severe weather on Tuesday will be across our western counties. The counties highlighted in orange will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. A SLIGHT risk of severe weather is 2 out of 5 on our severe weather scale. Madison and points east will be under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather on Tuesday. This is the lowest risk level.

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday & Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible across the SLIGHT risk area Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. The severe weather threat will be more isolated from Madison and points east Tuesday night.

The main threats with the strongest storms that develop Tuesday into Tuesday night will be strong to damaging wind gusts, large hail and locally heavy rainfall. A tornado, or two, can’t be ruled out, mainly for places along and just east of the Mississippi River.

Severe Weather Threats - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

More showers and storms are likely on Wednesday, but severe weather looks unlikely at this time. The heaviest rain will likely fall just south of the area.

Our storm chances will go down and the heat and humidity will go up towards the end of the week. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees this weekend. Heat indices will likely be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Dangerous heat will be possible this weekend.

