Bicyclist killed in Columbia Co. identified as Waupun woman

OSTEGO TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) -The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a bicyclist killed in a crash in Ostego Township on Sunday.

She was identified on Monday as Carol Ann Vander Woude of Waupun.

Sheriff Roger Brandner says a Honda Civic hit the 58-year-old on County Highway B in Ostego Township Sunday night.

Vander Woude was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brander says the crash does not appear to be caused by alcohol or drug use. The car’s driver is cooperating with the sheriff’s office on the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.