Grain bin rescue underway in Grant Co.

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A rescue is underway near Stitzer after a person became trapped in a grain bin Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 3200 block of Grandview Road around 8:20 a.m., according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Med flight is currently at the scene.

No other details were released.

This is developing news. NBC15 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.