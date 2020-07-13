Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

OTSEGO, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a woman on a bike has been struck and killed in Columbia County. A 58-year-old woman was biking on county Highway B Sunday morning when she was struck by a Honda Civic near the town of Otsego. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a University Hospital Med Flight doctor. Authorities say the driver who struck the victim has been cooperating with the investigation and did not appear to be impaired.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus may soon be mandatory in Wisconsin’s largest city. The Milwaukee Common Council votes Monday on an ordinance requiring masks in public spaces. Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay six feet away from people. There are exceptions for medical conditions or religious reasons. Last week, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order requiring masks indoors. It takes effect Monday.

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin have released the names of two of three people who died in a house fire on Friday night. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd on Sunday identified the two men who died as 76-year-old Merrill Tande and 49-year-old Christopher Rouse. A 6-year-old girl also died, but her name was not released. All of the victims were from rural Menomonie. Two women were able to escape the blaze. The sheriff's office says based on the initial investigation, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday. The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. on West Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee. Police said the victim was from Milwaukee. Police said they are searching for a known suspect. The stabbing is under investigation.