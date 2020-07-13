Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

UNDATED (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups are complaining that the state Department of Natural Resources held a public hearing on Enbridge Inc.’s plans to reroute a northern Wisconsin pipeline prematurely. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge’s Line 5 runs from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario. The company has agreed to the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s request to remove about 12 miles of pipeline from the tribe’s reservation. The DNR held a public hearing on the project on July 1. The environmental groups sent the agency a letter Saturday arguing that the pipeline’s new route isn’t finalized and its permit application isn’t complete.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin abolitionist's descendants are asking state officials to reinstall the man's statue outside the state Capitol after protesters ripped it down last month. Col. Hans Christian Heg's statue has stood outside the Capitol since 1926. Demonstrators tore it down during a June 23 protest against police brutality and racism. They said the statue sent a false message of equality that doesn't exist in the state. Heg's great-great-grandson, James Heg, said he is an inspiration to the entire family and tearing the statute down was a “gut punch.” Another great-great grandson, Christopher Heg, called it a “dumb thing to do.”

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson says UW supports a multi-state lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is one of 18 attorneys general that joined the lawsuit filed Monday and led by Massachusetts. More than 200 universities back the legal challenge to a new directive saying international students cannot stay in the U.S. if they take all their classes online this fall. Thompson says UW “fully” supports the lawsuit, but also believes the university's planned hybrid approach ensures compliance with the rules if they are upheld.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The campaign manager for a Wisconsin congressman whose coughing fit at the state Republican Party convention drew widespread attention says he was suffering from nothing more than a dry throat. U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman began coughing uncontrollably Saturday when he began his speech at the convention before about 300 attendees at a Green Bay conference center. One clip of him coughing that circulated on Twitter had been viewed more than 4.3 million times as of Monday. Grothman's campaign manager Alec Hanna said Monday that he had a dry throat that has not persisted and “he is exhibiting no other symptoms associated with COVID-19.”