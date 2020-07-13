Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

BICYCLIST KILLED

Woman biking in Columbia County struck and killed

OTSEGO, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a woman on a bike has been struck and killed in Columbia County. A 58-year-old woman was biking on county Highway B Sunday morning when she was struck by a Honda Civic near the town of Otsego. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a University Hospital Med Flight doctor. Authorities say the driver who struck the victim has been cooperating with the investigation and did not appear to be impaired.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Milwaukee council to vote on mandatory masks in public

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus may soon be mandatory in Wisconsin’s largest city. The Milwaukee Common Council votes Monday on an ordinance requiring masks in public spaces. Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay six feet away from people. There are exceptions for medical conditions or religious reasons. Last week, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order requiring masks indoors. It takes effect Monday.

HOUSE FIRE-FATALITIES

Authorities release names of 2 of 3 Wisconsin fire victims

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin have released the names of two of three people who died in a house fire on Friday night. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd on Sunday identified the two men who died as 76-year-old Merrill Tande and 49-year-old Christopher Rouse. A 6-year-old girl also died, but her name was not released. All of the victims were from rural Menomonie. Two women were able to escape the blaze. The sheriff's office says based on the initial investigation, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

FATAL STABBING-MILWAUKEE

Police seek suspect after Milwaukee woman fatally stabbed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday. The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. on West Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee. Police said the victim was from Milwaukee. Police said they are searching for a known suspect. The stabbing is under investigation.

LAKE MICHIGAN-TEMPERATURE

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping. The summer high is 75.6 degrees recorded in August 2016. The air temperature in the Traverse City topped 87 degrees for 11 consecutive days, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center. Whitney Miller, who teaches swimming in Lake Michigan, says she's “loving" it. Miller says she was wearing a wetsuit in July last year.

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELECTION ASSISTANCE

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. But long-promised federal aid to help election officials is stalled in Congress. State officials say they need more money to create a pandemic-ready voting system. Lawmakers are set to debate the funding in the coming weeks, after approving $400 million in help earlier this year. Key Senate Republicans seem likely to support another round of aid despite opposition from President Donald Trump.

ELECTION 2020-WATCH

2020 Watch: How many more Americans will die from COVID-19?

These are among the darkest days of President Donald Trump’s presidency. Coronavirus infections are exploding, the economic recovery is in jeopardy and Trump may have undermined his own “law and order” message by commuting the prison sentence of his friend and political adviser. Emboldened Democrats are trying to guard against overconfidence, even as they see real opportunities to expand Joe Biden’s path to the White House in states like Georgia, Iowa and Ohio. Meanwhile, there’s less time for Republicans to turn things around than they’d like. Early voting across several swing states is set to begin in little more than two months.