“Mask Free Zone” at Dane Co. coffee shop stirs controversy

Mask-free Zones?
Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the day Dane County’s mask requirement went into effect, a sign at a Middleton coffee shop is getting people steamed.

A Facebook post showing a sign that reads, “Mask-Free Zone” was reportedly hanging on the door of Helbach’s Coffee on Monday. An NBC15 News team went to the shop, in the 1800 block of Parmenter St., in the afternoon, but did not see the sign at that time.

No matter how you feel about masks, not cool at all to shame a 6 year old wearing one. She cried. We were following the Dane County mandate. We will not be back.

Posted by Jason Chance on Monday, July 13, 2020

We have reached out to the owner for comment and have not heard back.

Public Health Madison Dane County issued a statement saying it had received complaints and was following up with the store’s owners.

The agency wanted to use the incident as a reminder that most people ages five and up need to be wearing a masks when they are inside a business.

