Middleton woman makes and gives away masks in her yard

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Dane County’s mask mandate, some people are using their skills to help others.

Angela Vandenorth got a cool idea from a sewing group she’s part of on Facebook. She is giving away hand-made masks for free right from her yard.

Vandenorth spends hours each day sewing hundreds of masks and she says the demand just keeps growing.

‘I was worried that people weren’t going to come and take them but I was surprised.” She says she can’t keep up. Each day, six to ten masks are picked up from her yard.

Angela says it take about 20 minutes to make each mask. “I have the time and I know how to sew and a lot of people don’t know how to sew.” She says it’s nice to be able to do a craft and share it with people. Angela says the response has been so great that she even started making masks for kids.

You can find these free masks on Cooper Avenue in Middleton, hanging from a clothesline and packaged.

