Advertisement

Middleton woman makes and gives away masks in her yard

Local woman spends hours each day making free masks for the community.
Angela Vandenorth sews masks for hours each day.
Angela Vandenorth sews masks for hours each day.(WMTV)
By Tajma Hall and Isabel Lawrence
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Dane County’s mask mandate, some people are using their skills to help others.

Angela Vandenorth got a cool idea from a sewing group she’s part of on Facebook. She is giving away hand-made masks for free right from her yard.

Vandenorth spends hours each day sewing hundreds of masks and she says the demand just keeps growing.

‘I was worried that people weren’t going to come and take them but I was surprised.” She says she can’t keep up. Each day, six to ten masks are picked up from her yard.

Angela says it take about 20 minutes to make each mask. “I have the time and I know how to sew and a lot of people don’t know how to sew.” She says it’s nice to be able to do a craft and share it with people. Angela says the response has been so great that she even started making masks for kids.

You can find these free masks on Cooper Avenue in Middleton, hanging from a clothesline and packaged.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Waunakee screen printing shop changes business model to meet mask demand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
By using some of the machines they already had, Beam said they were able to start selling masks to businesses, make custom stickers that detail to stay six feet apart and more.

Local

Janesville Police investigating after a body was found

Updated: 6 hours ago
A death investigation is underway in Janesville.

VOD Recordings

Authorities identify 27-year-old woman found dead in Town of Madison

Updated: 7 hours ago
Recurring 5 p.m. news recording

News

Percent of positive COVID-19 cases continue upward trend, new positive cases dip

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Department of Health Services daily tracker recorded Sunday that 10.1 percent of tests come back positive, 2.4 percentage points higher than Saturday.

Latest News

News

Fatal crash leaves 58-year-old cyclist dead at scene

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to police both the Honda Civic and cyclist were traveling westbound on the highway when the Honda Civic started overtaking the bicycle. The Honda Civic struck the cyclist and a UW-Med-flight doctor pronounced the female cyclist dead at the scene.

News

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping.

News

Police searching for missing Viola Area woman

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Erica R. Wilcox left her residence on Friday around noon in a blue 2000 Dodge Durango, according to a Facebook post made by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

News

Sun Prairie Aldi’s evacuated during stolen vehicle incident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
An Aldi’s in Sun Prairie was evacuated Saturday after a suspect in a stolen vehicle incident used the store to hide from responding police officers.

News

Wanted Illinois man arrested in Green County

Updated: 14 hours ago
Monroe police say the man had a felony warrant for his arrest, and that he tried to resist arrest after causing a disturbance

News

Man with gun shot wound seen at Madison hospital

Updated: 15 hours ago
Madison police say a 24-year-old man was seen with a non-life threatening gun shot wound early Sunday morning