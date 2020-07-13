New COVID-19 cases falls below 500 as testing, percent-positive falls
No new deaths were reported Monday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of new COVID-19 cases retreated below the 500 mark Monday making it the lowest total since this time last week.
According to the Dept. of Health Services daily tracker, the 494 confirmed cases is more than 270 fewer cases than Sunday, when 769 positive tests. Since the beginning of June, the agency reported fewer new cases on any given Monday, than it did for the rest of that week.
However, despite the lower number of positive tests, the seven-day rolling average ticked up to 697 per day over the past week.
The total number of tests recorded fell by nearly 1,000, DHS reported, but that still meant the percentage of those total tests that did come back positive did fall as well, from over 10 percent Sunday to 7.5 percent.
With the new cases added in, there are now 7,447 people currently suffering from COVID-19, a fifth of the 36,942 who have tested positive since the outbreak began, while 28,670 people have recovered.
No new deaths from complications related to coronavirus were reported Monday.
County Breakdown
A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|Adams Co.
|41
|2
|Brown Co.
|3,229
|44
|Columbia Co.
|123
|1
|Dane Co.
|3,049
|33
|Dodge Co.
|523
|5
|Grant Co.
|210
|13
|Green Co.
|110
|1
|Green Lake Co.
|45
|0
|Iowa Co.
|45
|0
|Jefferson Co.
|361
|4
|Juneau Co.
|52
|1
|Lafayette Co.
|76
|0
|Marquette Co.
|53
|1
|Milwaukee Co.
|14,098
|398
|Richland Co.
|15
|4
|Rock Co.
|982
|24
|Sauk Co.
|137
|3
|Waukesha Co.
|1,526
|39
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.