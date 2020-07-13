Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases falls below 500 as testing, percent-positive falls

No new deaths were reported Monday
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of new COVID-19 cases retreated below the 500 mark Monday making it the lowest total since this time last week.

According to the Dept. of Health Services daily tracker, the 494 confirmed cases is more than 270 fewer cases than Sunday, when 769 positive tests. Since the beginning of June, the agency reported fewer new cases on any given Monday, than it did for the rest of that week.

However, despite the lower number of positive tests, the seven-day rolling average ticked up to 697 per day over the past week.

The total number of tests recorded fell by nearly 1,000, DHS reported, but that still meant the percentage of those total tests that did come back positive did fall as well, from over 10 percent Sunday to 7.5 percent.

With the new cases added in, there are now 7,447 people currently suffering from COVID-19, a fifth of the 36,942 who have tested positive since the outbreak began, while 28,670 people have recovered.

No new deaths from complications related to coronavirus were reported Monday.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.412
Brown Co.3,22944
Columbia Co.1231
Dane Co.3,04933
Dodge Co.5235
Grant Co.21013
Green Co.1101
Green Lake Co.450
Iowa Co.450
Jefferson Co.3614
Juneau Co.521
Lafayette Co.760
Marquette Co.531
Milwaukee Co.14,098398
Richland Co.154
Rock Co.98224
Sauk Co.1373
Waukesha Co.1,52639

