Pedestrian hit in construction zone in Columbus, fire department says

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) -The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 151 in Columbus are closed at Wisconsin Highway 73 after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in a construction zone, says Lt. Jerrod Fox with the Columbus Fire Department.

He said the “serious crash” occurred at 8:25 a.m. Monday and involves a large vehicle.

Fox says all southbound lanes of U.S. 151 are closed near exit 115 and major delays are expected.

Traffic is being rerouted at this time.

Fox could not confirm if the person hit in the construction zone was a construction worker at this time.

NBC15 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

