PROJECT MONEY: Season 12 underway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Season 12 of Project Money is officially underway!

Four new teams are working with Summit Credit Union financial coaches to decrease their debt and increase their savings. The most successful team at the end of the 7-month challenge will win $10,000.

Amy Crowe is a Financial Education Specialist at Summit Credit Union, She explains that over the 11 years Project Money has taken place, savings have increased $450,981 and debt has decreased $481,180.

Let’s meet this year’s competitors!

Team Sarah

Sarah has experienced a cycle of financial progress and setbacks. Despite having a successful career, student loans and unexpected life events have kept her from getting ahead. The loss of her father in 2019 opened her eyes to the importance of attaining financial security, preparing for retirement and building a safety net designated for emergency use only. Sarah hopes to inspire others as she sets up a path toward financial freedom and empowerment.

Team Dustin & Scott

Dustin and Scott have worked hard to obtain steady incomes and have attempted to stick to a budget in the past, yet continue to find themselves unable to gain traction. Hoping to put a major dent in their debt and prepare for the future, their main goal is to get on the same page with their expectations and develop a financial plan that allows each to be equally involved. Dustin and Scott are eager to get their finances in order so they can afford to handle life’s unexpected challenges and feel good about spending money on the things they love.

Team Idah

Ever since she made the 8,000-mile journey to Madison from her native country Zimbabwe, Idah has been working to find financial balance. Through college and to this day, Idah has prioritized supporting her family’s needs back home, which has set her back with debt and unable to build a substantial savings. Her selflessness has meant putting her own financial well-being on hold. Idah is eager to create a plan for her personal goals, like getting married, building savings and owning a home all while continuing to support her family

Team Betsy & Noah

Betsy and Noah need a more structured debt repayment strategy so they can climb out of the debt cycle. Between busy jobs and year-round activities for their kids Clem (13), Luella (11) and Francis (8), it’s been difficult to keep tabs on where their money is going. Betsy and Noah are confident that by increasing their financial knowledge and staying accountable to a budget and plan, they can overcome their debt and build savings. They also hope to also demonstrate healthy money habits for their children.

