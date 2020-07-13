Quiet evening gives way to “First Alert Weather Day” Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful Monday evening will carry over into the overnight hours. Just a few clouds around and temperatures sliding from the 70s into the 60s. Humidity levels will also be in check. A cold front pushes in our direction Tuesday bringing our next chance of active weather. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 80s with just a small chance of a passing shower. The better chance of storms comes by the evening and overnight hours. This is when some storms could be on the strong to severe side including heavy rainfall.

Wednesday looks to feature stormy periods with the additional threat of heavy rainfall. Highs will be cooler with cloud cover and wet conditions and into the upper 70s. Rain should start to taper by the evening with clearing skies moving back in overnight. High Pressure will dominate the second half of the week with plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures, and moderate humidity.

Things get active once again for the weekend as an approaching warm front moves through. This will keep daily storm chances around. Heat and humidity will also make a dramatic return as high temperatures top out around 90 degrees. Heat index values could approach 100 degrees.

