Rock Co. groups help livestock exhibitors after county fair cancellations

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - County fair cancellations across Wisconsin are hurting kids who raise livestock to show and auction at the fairs, but several Rock County groups are stepping in to help.

“It’s an experience no kid can ever replace,” said Jayson Butts of the Rock County Youth Expo about the county fair.

Butts explained that for many kids who raise livestock, county fairs are their only chance to show off their hard work.

“I love waking up, seeing my animals every day, it’s a lot of fun working with them,” said 13-year-old Hailey Hoffman, who shows pigs at the Rock County Fair.

However, many county fairs are now cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The Rock County Fair has always been a part of my life, and it’s kind of sad that it’s not there this year,” Hailey said.

Some Rock County organizations have stepped in to help. The Youth Expo is setting up smaller, socially distanced livestock shows.

“We’re going to make sure that we come in, have some lines of separation, not trying to flood the fairgrounds with too many people,” Butts explained.

The Youth Expo is trying to replace the experience kids are missing this year at the county fair.

“It was very exciting knowing that I still get to show them, and all that hard work didn’t go to waste,” Hailey said.

Another group, Rock County Youth Ag Supporters, is holding a virtual auction. Local businesses are donating money to help replace what kids would usually earn selling their animals at the fair.

“It’s just to donate funds back to the kids to help them reinvest in the animal or for future education,” said Leanne Hoffman, part of Rock County Youth Ag Supporters.

The efforts to help kids go beyond just showing animals. One group, Save Our Local AG Kids...NOW!! (SOLAK), is starting a program sponsoring kids to get jobs at meat processing plants.

“”It’s kind of a stepping stone into future careers like in veterinary, culinary,” said Mark Finnegan, who organized the group.

Right now, Finnegan explained this is a pilot program to get kids jobs for 90 days. At the end, there will be some $4,000 scholarships available.\

“They can use that to go on to further education, maybe MATC, something like that, culinary arts,” Finnegan said.

Finnegan hopes the program can help clear the backlog of animals at processing plants, so kids raising livestock can get it processed locally.

“They can get their own animals back and their own families might be able to get that meat back that the kids work so hard to raise,” he said.

These organizations hope supporting kids this year sets them up to help carry on a legacy.

“Our state was built on agriculture, we got to keep kids involved in it,” Finnegan said.

Finnegan’s job program will be up and running by mid-July. The virtual auction and livestock show are set for the end of July.

