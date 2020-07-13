Advertisement

Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jake Layman, left, and Jordan McLaughlin during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Houston.
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jake Layman, left, and Jordan McLaughlin during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets said Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.

Westbrook made the revelation on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days.

In Westbrook's case, that now seems most unlikely.

"I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando," Westbrook wrote on his Instagram page. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared."

Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game for the Rockets this season. Houston has clinched a playoff spot and resumes its season with the first of eight seeding games on July 31 against Dallas.

Westbrook also offered a word of caution in his post.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and continued support," he wrote. "Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

$10,000 reward offered for Jefferson Co. man suspected of killing sister, brother-in-law

Updated: 32 minutes ago
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man suspected of killing his sister and her husband last month.

Coronavirus

White House officials raise questions about Fauci

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A Health and Human Services spokesperson clarifies that doesn't mean the White House is clashing with scientists.

National

Federal judge strikes down Georgia abortion restrictions

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY
A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.

Coronavirus

Press sec.: Trump, Fauci have good relationship

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
McEnany: The notion that there's opposition research and that there's Fauci versus the president couldn't be further from the truth.

National

Atlanta won’t drop Braves name, but will review Tomahawk Chop

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The team said it has had conversations with several Native American communities and changing the name of the Braves "is not under consideration or is considered necessary."

Latest News

National

Washington NFL team dropping name after 87 years

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

National

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 1 hour ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
One or more victims of Jeffrey Epstein will tell a judge Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse in the 1990s, prosecutors said Monday.

National Politics

US to reject nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR
U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and outright rejecting nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea.

National

‘Whoa! That was close!’: Lightning nearly hits Oklahoma trooper

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The lightning strike came within feet of the highway patrol officer.