Advertisement

South Beloit is now home to Illinois’ largest cannabis dispensary

The city's mayor hope it will be a boon for that part of town
A new marijuana dispensary opens its doors in the Stateline.
A new marijuana dispensary opens its doors in the Stateline.(WIFR)
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - South Beloit is now home to Illinois’ largest marijuana dispensary and the city’s mayor is welcoming the new shop with open arms.

Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary has opened its doors, at 7000 First Ranger Drive, and Mayor Ted Rehl hopes it will kick start economic growth on the south side of the city. Rehl called the new store an opportunity and says the city plans to take advantage of it.

“A simple thing like a grocer, a major grocer would be excellent here. It also lends itself to open for example a Jimmy Johns or something of that kind because we are right off the expressway,” Rehl said.

Not all residents were on board with a dispensary opening in their community, at first, Rehl recalls. He says there was some concerns from parents about the proximity to a school, which is about 1.25 miles away, but the city was able to assuage those fears.

A spokesperson for Cresco Labs, which owns Sunnyside, called South Beloit an ideal location for a large dispensary, even pointing to its proximity to the Wisconsin border.

“You have a lot of visitors that drive into the state that we are really trying to appeal to,” Cresco’s Chief Communications Officer Jason Erkes said.

Erkes says each site gives Sunnyside the chance to educate more people about the benefits of marijuana.

“People that are suffering from mild pains and aches, people suffering from anxiety or they can’t sleep at night. We want them to know there are products here to help with any one of those conditions,” Erkes said.

The dispensary is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

71-year-old saved from grain bin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A rescue is underway near Stitzer after a person became trapped in a grain bin Monday morning.

Local

Adams Co. man accused of pointing gun at bar customers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bridget Fargen
A 49-year-old Adams County man is in jail on multiple charges after the sheriff said he pulled a gun at a bar over the weekend.

Local

Motorcycle rider dies in crash with semi

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A 32-year-old motorcycle rider died Monday morning after colliding with a tractor-trailer as he tried to pass it on a Columbia Co. highway, authorities said.

Local

Road worker killed in Columbus construction zone, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A road maintenance worker has died from their injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the Town of Columbus, says the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases falls below 500 as testing, percent-positive falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The total number of new COVID-19 cases retreated below the 500 mark Monday making it the lowest total since this time last week.

Local

$10,000 reward offered for Jefferson Co. man suspected of killing sister, brother-in-law

Updated: 3 hours ago
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man suspected of killing his sister and her husband last month.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Local

Heg’s descendants want statue restored

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin abolitionist's descendants are asking state officials to reinstall the man's statue outside the state Capitol after protesters ripped it down last month.

Local

Bicyclist killed in Columbia Co. identified as Waupun woman

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a bicyclist killed in a crash in Ostego Township on Sunday.

Coronavirus

Pick n’ Save to stop giving customers coin change

Updated: 9 hours ago
If you pay with cash at one of Kroger’s cashier checkouts, you won’t be getting coin change for a while, and it’s indirectly due to the coronavirus.