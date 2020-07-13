UPDATE: Search continues Monday at Rainbow Falls for missing Wisconsin woman

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Rainbow Falls remains closed Monday morning after a Wisconsin woman was carried over the falls Saturday evening.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Stephanie Narvaez of Watertown, Wis. was hiking near Rainbow Falls. She tried to cross the Black River just above the waterfall, lost her footing and slipped into the river. Her friend, 22-year-old Karl Nelson of Milwaukee, Wis., tried to save her.

Investigators say the Michigan State Police Dive Team couldn’t find Narvaez after conducting many underwater searches in and around the falls into late Sunday evening. There are dangerous currents and treacherous underwater terrain in the area.

Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gogebic County Search and Rescue Team members are continuing to search at the falls Monday morning.

The Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR, U.S. Forest Service, Beacon Ambulance and Gogebic County Search and Rescue Team are all assisting the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.

The area of Rainbow Falls - which is northeast of Ironwood near the Lake Superior shore - is closed to the public until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.