Advertisement

UPDATE: Search continues Monday at Rainbow Falls for missing Wisconsin woman

The area in Ironwood Township remains closed Monday morning after a Wisconsin woman was carried over the falls Saturday evening
A file image of Rainbow Falls in Ironwood Township
A file image of Rainbow Falls in Ironwood Township(U.S. Forest Service)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Rainbow Falls remains closed Monday morning after a Wisconsin woman was carried over the falls Saturday evening.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Stephanie Narvaez of Watertown, Wis. was hiking near Rainbow Falls. She tried to cross the Black River just above the waterfall, lost her footing and slipped into the river. Her friend, 22-year-old Karl Nelson of Milwaukee, Wis., tried to save her.

Investigators say the Michigan State Police Dive Team couldn’t find Narvaez after conducting many underwater searches in and around the falls into late Sunday evening. There are dangerous currents and treacherous underwater terrain in the area.

Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gogebic County Search and Rescue Team members are continuing to search at the falls Monday morning.

The Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR, U.S. Forest Service, Beacon Ambulance and Gogebic County Search and Rescue Team are all assisting the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.

The area of Rainbow Falls - which is northeast of Ironwood near the Lake Superior shore - is closed to the public until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

South Beloit is now home to Illinois’ largest cannabis dispensary

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
South Beloit is now home to Illinois’ largest marijuana dispensary and the city’s mayor is welcoming the new shop with open arms.

Local

Adams Co. man accused of pointing gun at bar customers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bridget Fargen
A 49-year-old Adams County man is in jail on multiple charges after the sheriff said he pulled a gun at a bar over the weekend.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases falls below 500 as testing, percent-positive falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The total number of new COVID-19 cases retreated below the 500 mark Monday making it the lowest total since this time last week.

Local

$10,000 reward offered for Jefferson Co. man suspected of killing sister, brother-in-law

Updated: 3 hours ago
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man suspected of killing his sister and her husband last month.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pick n’ Save to stop giving customers coin change

Updated: 9 hours ago
If you pay with cash at one of Kroger’s cashier checkouts, you won’t be getting coin change for a while, and it’s indirectly due to the coronavirus.

News

Dane County mask mandate begins Monday at 8 a.m.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Health officials will require masks for nearly everyone in Madison and Dane County when they are indoors with other people who are not members of their immediate households starting Monday at 8 a.m.

News

Alarm scares off potential burglar

Updated: 13 hours ago
An alarm thwarted a potential burglary in Madison early Monday morning.

News

Waunakee screen printing shop changes business model to meet mask demand

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Middleton woman makes and gives away masks in her yard

Updated: 15 hours ago