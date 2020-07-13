Advertisement

Waunakee screen printing shop changes business model to meet mask demand

By Caroline Peterson
Published: Jul. 12, 2020
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of a mask mandate set to go into effect Monday in Dane County, one Waunakee screen printing and embroidery store reports a boom in business as people rush to buy masks.

Owner of Trending Now Promotions, Kari Beam, said amid the pandemic they have had to shift their business model to keep the doors open.  

“It’s like a tornado coming through. Everything was going just fine, and it just hit,” Beam said.

By using some of the machines they already own, Beam said they were able to start selling masks to businesses, make custom stickers that detail to stay six feet apart and more.

“I would say that probably 60 percent of what we do now is COVID related,” she said.

Beam said news of the mask mandate pushed things over the top.

“The second it was announced, our phones started ringing like crazy. People from the general public were coming into our store buying individuals for themselves and their kids,” she said.

Beam said the new products, are what keep them going, and hopefully, the businesses that use them.

“We just had to re-evaluate what we were doing, the way we were doing it, just to keep the doors open,” she said.

Beam said the success now has allowed them to move forward with expanding into a new building come December.

