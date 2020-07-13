Advertisement

WI driver license renewal extension ends July 25

Wisconsin DMV center
Wisconsin DMV center(WEAU)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The deadline for Wisconsin drivers who received an extension to renew their license due to the coronavirus pandemic is July 25.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor vehicles reminds drivers under the age of 60 who received the extension can renew their license online to avoid a late fee.

The Wisconsin DMV added the online renewal option to keep customers safe during the pandemic.

Most drivers between the ages of 18 and 64 can go online and confirm they have no new changes to their health that impact their driving ability and complete the renewal process.

Online renewals take effect immediately.

Drivers over the age of 60 were granted an additional 60 days to renew their driver license. They have until September 24 to renew with no late fee.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Milwaukee council to vote on mandatory masks in public

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Milwaukee Common Council votes Monday on an ordinance requiring masks in public spaces.

Coronavirus

Pick n’ Save to stop giving customers coin change

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you pay with cash at one of Kroger’s cashier checkouts, you won’t be getting coin change for a while, and it’s indirectly due to the coronavirus.

News

Dane County mask mandate begins Monday at 8 a.m.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Health officials will require masks for nearly everyone in Madison and Dane County when they are indoors with other people who are not members of their immediate households starting Monday at 8 a.m.

News

Alarm scares off potential burglar

Updated: 7 hours ago
An alarm thwarted a potential burglary in Madison early Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Waunakee screen printing shop changes business model to meet mask demand

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Middleton woman makes and gives away masks in her yard

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Janesville Police investigating after a body was found

Updated: 13 hours ago

Coronavirus

Waunakee screen printing shop changes business model to meet mask demand

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
By using some of the machines they already had, Beam said they were able to start selling masks to businesses, make custom stickers that detail to stay six feet apart and more.

VOD Recordings

Authorities identify 27-year-old woman found dead in Town of Madison

Updated: 21 hours ago
Recurring 5 p.m. news recording

News

Percent of positive COVID-19 cases continue upward trend, new positive cases dip

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Department of Health Services daily tracker recorded Sunday that 10.1 percent of tests come back positive, 2.4 percentage points higher than Saturday.