WI driver license renewal extension ends July 25

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The deadline for Wisconsin drivers who received an extension to renew their license due to the coronavirus pandemic is July 25.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor vehicles reminds drivers under the age of 60 who received the extension can renew their license online to avoid a late fee.

The Wisconsin DMV added the online renewal option to keep customers safe during the pandemic.

Most drivers between the ages of 18 and 64 can go online and confirm they have no new changes to their health that impact their driving ability and complete the renewal process.

Online renewals take effect immediately.

Drivers over the age of 60 were granted an additional 60 days to renew their driver license. They have until September 24 to renew with no late fee.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.