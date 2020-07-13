WIS 33 near Portage closed due to traffic crash, sheriff’s office says
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) -Wisconsin Highway 33 near Portage is closed in both directions because of a traffic crash, says the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
They say the crash occurred around 10:05 a.m. at Tritz Road and the highway is expected to be closed for a couple of hours.
No further details were released.
This is developing news. NBC15 will update this story as more information becomes available.
