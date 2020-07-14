Advertisement

13-year-old hit by car while riding bike in Beaver Dam

MGN Image
MGN Image(KFYR)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A 13-year-old was hit by a car while she was riding her bike Monday afternoon according to Beaver Dam Police.

Beaver Dam Police Sgt. Craig Retzlaff said the accident occurred around 4 p.m. on N Center St. and Scott St.

The juvenile was transported by Beaver Dam EMS to Marshfield Medical center for possible injuries.

Sgt. Retzlaff noted that two juvenile boys witnessed the accident and were diligent in reporting it to the nearby Kwik Trip where the police were called.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was cooperative, Retzlaff said. The investigation is still active.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Heavy police presence on Leland and Balsam Dr.

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Police were dispatched to a weapons violation on Leland Dr. and Balsam Dr. Monday evening, according to an MPD incident report.

News

Petition calls for McFarland man to be charged with hate crime after punching Black woman in her car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
An online petition with more than 4,000 signatures is calling for a 65-year-old McFarland man to be charged with a hate crime after he was arrested Thursday for opening the door of a 32-year-old Black woman’s car and hitting her in the face.

Local

“Mask Free Zone” at Dane Co. coffee shop stirs controversy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Facebook post showing a sign that reads, “Mask-Free Zone” was reportedly hanging on the door of Helbach’s Coffee on Monday.

Local

South Beloit is now home to Illinois’ largest cannabis dispensary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
South Beloit is now home to Illinois’ largest marijuana dispensary and the city’s mayor is welcoming the new shop with open arms.

Latest News

Local

Adams Co. man accused of pointing gun at bar customers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bridget Fargen
A 49-year-old Adams County man is in jail on multiple charges after the sheriff said he pulled a gun at a bar over the weekend.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases falls below 500 as testing, percent-positive falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The total number of new COVID-19 cases retreated below the 500 mark Monday making it the lowest total since this time last week.

Local

$10,000 reward offered for Jefferson Co. man suspected of killing sister, brother-in-law

Updated: 6 hours ago
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man suspected of killing his sister and her husband last month.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Coronavirus

Pick n’ Save to stop giving customers coin change

Updated: 12 hours ago
If you pay with cash at one of Kroger’s cashier checkouts, you won’t be getting coin change for a while, and it’s indirectly due to the coronavirus.

News

Dane County mask mandate begins Monday at 8 a.m.

Updated: 15 hours ago
Health officials will require masks for nearly everyone in Madison and Dane County when they are indoors with other people who are not members of their immediate households starting Monday at 8 a.m.