13-year-old hit by car while riding bike in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A 13-year-old was hit by a car while she was riding her bike Monday afternoon according to Beaver Dam Police.

Beaver Dam Police Sgt. Craig Retzlaff said the accident occurred around 4 p.m. on N Center St. and Scott St.

The juvenile was transported by Beaver Dam EMS to Marshfield Medical center for possible injuries.

Sgt. Retzlaff noted that two juvenile boys witnessed the accident and were diligent in reporting it to the nearby Kwik Trip where the police were called.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was cooperative, Retzlaff said. The investigation is still active.

