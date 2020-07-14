ALERT DAY - Severe storms possible Tuesday evening - night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is an ALERT DAY due to the potential for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

ALERT DAY - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

A slow-moving cold front will swing into the area late Tuesday. This front will be the focal point for rain and storms Tuesday evening and night. The storms should weaken as they move from west to east across the area. There is a threat of severe weather, especially for places west and northwest of Madison. There is a chance the southeastern of the area might not see any rain or storms until Wednesday.

Future Radar - Tuesday 6PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Wednesday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

There could be a break in the rain activity Wednesday morning. More rain showers and storms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening, mainly across the southeastern corner of Wisconsin. There will be the potential for strong storms and heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Future Radar - Wednesday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

There is a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) of severe weather for the northwestern corner of the area Tuesday - Tuesday night night. This is the area that will be under the greatest risk of severe weather. The area highlighted in green, which includes Madison, will be under a MARGINAL RISK (1/5) of severe weather.

On Wednesday, the potential for any strong to severe storms will shift to the southeast. The southeastern half of the area will be under a MARGINAL RISK (1/5) of severe weather.

Severe Weather Outlooks - Tuesday & Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

The main threats with the strongest storms that develop this evening and tonight will be strong to damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

If strong storms develop on Wednesday, there will be the potential for strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

Thursday is looking like a warm, dry day. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s. Also, expect a lot of sunshine. Friday will be a touch warmer with a chance of showers and storms.

The heat will really start to build into the area this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 90 degrees. Heat indices could approach 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Southern Wisconsin will be on the edge of the heat bubble, so there could be a chance of showers and storms at times too.

