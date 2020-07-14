Advertisement

“Country Fest” ready for a return in 2021

Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley(KY3)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WMTV) -With most concerts and large-scale events on hold in 2020, Wisconsin’s popular Country Fest has announced their plans for 2021.

The annual three-day country music festival will take place in Cadott, Wisconsin in June 2021.

Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, and Neal McCoy are just a few of the acts that will take to the stage next summer.

The 2020 festival was cancelled due to COVID-19. Organizers say if you bought a ticket for 2020, your ticket will still be valid for the 2021 event.

You can get your tickets for 2012 by visiting www.countryfest.com

Country Fest is held on 320 acres in the Chippewa Valley every summer.

