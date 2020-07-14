Advertisement

Extended deadline for licenses renewal is less than two weeks away

Wisconsin DMV center
Wisconsin DMV center(WEAU)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The extension on driver license renewals ends July 25, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The deadline for drivers under the age of 60 who received license renewal extensions due to COVID-19 is less than two weeks away. To avoid a late fee, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds drivers to renew their licenses online (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL).

The DMV recently added an online license renewal option to help keep customers safe during the pandemic. According to the DMV, most drivers between ages 18 and 64 are eligible to go online, confirm they have no new changes in their health that impact their ability to safely drive and complete the renewal process.

Online renewals take effect immediately and are viewable to law enforcement. Drivers can also go to a DMV customer service center to renew – go online to make an appointment (wisconsindmv.gov/DLGuide).

Because drivers over 60 are more at risk during the pandemic, the DMV has granted them an additional 60 days to renew their license. The deadline for people over 60 years old is Sept. 24 with no late fee.

