Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Democratic Party says it raised more money from April to June than in any other three-month period in state party's history. The totals announced Tuesday bolster the state party's bank account just five months before the November election in this hotly contested presidential battleground state. Democratic Party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer says Democrats raised $10 million during the second quarter of the year, leaving them with $12 million cash on hand. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, and the state remains a focus for both his and Democrat Joe Biden’s campaigns this year.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has broken a record for confirmed new COVID-19 cases for the fourth out of six days. Gov. Tony Evers and state health leaders on Tuesday implored people to wear masks and take precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The state Department of Health Services reported 964 confirmed new cases Tuesday, breaking a previous high of 926 cases on Saturday. Evers says he anticipates that K-12 schools will reopen in September, despite the recent spike in cases. He largely discounted a Republican proposal to tap federal money to pay state unemployment claims as a “political stunt.”

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a construction worker was struck and killed by a commercial truck along a Columbia County highway. The 29-year-old man was working in a construction zone on Highway 151 near Columbus Monday when he was hit by a truck owned by Michel’s Construction. The victim was employed by a private construction company. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner. He has not yet been identified. The crash remains under investigation.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks team members will join other NBA players who plan to put messages for social change on the back of their jerseys once games resume at the end of the month. Both Kyle Korver and Khris Middleton will substitute “Black Lives Matter” for their names on their jerseys. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brother, Thanasis, and other players plan to put the word ‘equality’ on their jerseys. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says it's important for the league, and for the organization, to continue to have conversations about fighting for social equality and social justice.