Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist passed Pato O’Ward on the next-to-last lap and earned his first career victory in the second half of an IndyCar doubleheader at Road America. Rosenqvist won by 2.8699 seconds and became the first driver other than Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon to win an IndyCar race this year. Dixon’s three-race winning streak ended with a 12th-place finish. O’Ward and Rosenqvist were both chasing their first career victories. They traded the lead throughout the second half of the race. O’Ward pulled ahead in the 43rd of 55 laps. Rosenqvist kept charging and finally passed him.