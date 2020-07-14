Madison Police respond to gun shot at Peace Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police were dispatched to Peace Park on State St. early Monday morning for a report of a gun being fired.

According to the MPD incident report many people were at the park but denied seeing or hearing anything related to the incident.

Surveillance video shows a man driving a 2015 Porsche Macan, listed as stolen out of Fitchburg, down State St. and getting out of the car with an object in his hand, according to police. Video shows people in the park ducking as the man got back into the stolen car and drove off.

Police say they did not find any shell casings or damage at the scene.

