Middleton High School students teach area youth their love of STEM

BadgerBots 'New STEM Tools for Tomorrow' summer camp
Middleton High School Robotics team works on a robot that competed in a local 2019 competition.
Middleton High School Robotics team works on a robot that competed in a local 2019 competition.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting July 20 children ages 13 and up can learn Java, Adobe Photoshop and 3d Printing software from Middleton High School students through the non-profit BadgerBots.

Max Roquitte, a member of the Middleton High School Robotics Team, said he learned about STEM education at a young age and wanted to pass that along to others.

“I know a lot of my friends who tried out other things and just really didn’t fit in there or it didn’t go well for them. But I think there’s something for everyone in the STEM community so I think just introducing as many people to that and welcoming as many people as we can into the community is a big reason and motivating factor for me,” Roquitte said.

The different camp sessions run from July 20 to August 21. Depending on which camp someone selects the cost is anywhere between $175-$275. Roquitte said all you need is a computer and ability to run the software.

Anyone who signs up for the 3D printing class will get their projects printed and sent to their home.

If you’d like to sign up for one of the camp sessions or learn more about it click here.

