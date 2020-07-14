Advertisement

Milwaukee schools reopening plan calls for online start

The online phase would last a projected 30 to 45 days
South Dakota universities will move to online classes due to COVID-19 pandemic. (MGN)
South Dakota universities will move to online classes due to COVID-19 pandemic. (MGN) (KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee Public Schools would start the school year online under a $90 million plan proposed Monday by school administrators.

Once the threat of the coronavirus has subsided, students would gradually return to the classroom. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the plan calls for students to return online on Aug. 17 or Sept. 1, depending on their school calendar.

The online phase would last a projected 30 to 45 days, after which students would alternate two days in school and three online at home.

Students would then fully return to classes once that was deemed safe. School board members are expected to take up the proposal at a special board meeting Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Concerns over reopening local schools in the fall

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Right now Middleton school officials are reviewing options for the fall, including 100 percent virtual learning, full time face-to-face with one virtual day, and some hybrid learning options.

News

Extended deadline for licenses renewal is less than two weeks away

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The deadline for drivers under the age of 60 who received license renewal extensions due to COVID-19 is Saturday, July 25.

News

Wisconsin joins federal lawsuit against new ICE international student rules

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Wisconsin is joining other states in a federal lawsuit to stop a new federal rule that could ban thousands of international students from studying the United States.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

Latest News

News

Madison Police respond to gun shot at Peace Park

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Surveillance video shows a man driving a 2015 Porsche Macan, listed as stolen out of Fitchburg, down State St. and getting out of the car with an object in his hand, according to police.

News

Heavy police presence on Leland and Balsam Dr.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Police were dispatched to a weapons violation on Leland Dr. and Balsam Dr. Monday evening, according to an MPD incident report.

News

13-year-old hit by car while riding bike in Beaver Dam

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The juvenile was transported by Beaver Dam EMS to Marshfield Medical center for possible injuries.

News

Petition calls for McFarland man to be charged with hate crime after punching Black woman in her car

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
An online petition with more than 4,000 signatures is calling for a 65-year-old McFarland man to be charged with a hate crime after he was arrested Thursday for opening the door of a 32-year-old Black woman’s car and hitting her in the face.

Coronavirus

Dane County mask mandate takes effect

Updated: 14 hours ago
Nearly everyone in Madison and Dane County is required to wear a mask indoors when around people outside of their household.

Local

“Mask Free Zone” at Dane Co. coffee shop stirs controversy

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Facebook post showing a sign that reads, “Mask-Free Zone” was reportedly hanging on the door of Helbach’s Coffee on Monday.