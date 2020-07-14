MPD seeks help identifying persons of interest in attack on a WI state senator during June protests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two surveillance photos Tuesday showing the persons of interest in the recent attack on a sitting state senator on the night of the protests in which two landmark statues were toppled.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes either of the individuals to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.

While MPD’s public report only referenced the victim as ‘the politician,’ in line with department policy, but the department referenced public reporting, but directly indicated its report related to the widely covered attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter.

Wisconsin State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) posted a video Wednesday of the overnight protests showing several demonstrators rushing at him. (Shared via Twitter) (State Sen. Tim Carpenter via Twitter)

According to police, Carpenter was walking near the Capitol when he saw the protesters and took out his phone to record the action. At that point, three people allegedly rushed toward him. One of them reportedly said something about the phone while another “sucker-punched” the senator, investigators said.

Hours after the attack, Carpenter tweeted the video he took of those initial moments.

Both Carpenter and a witness stated approximately ten people participated in the attack, either kicking or punching him, as Carpenter lay on the ground “tr(ying) to explain that he was an ally,” the police report said.

After the assault ended, MPD noted, Carpenter tried talking with those who attacked him and asked to get his phone and glasses back. A nurse came to his aid and helped him as he laid in the grass. Carpenter did not end up going to the hospital, instead, with Capital Police help, he went into the Capitol to recuperate.

He was still there Wednesday morning when he tweeted the video, saying he was still stuck in his office and that he may have suffered a concussion, still had blurred vision in his left eye, and his neck and ribs were sore. According to MPD, he did later seek medical attention at a hospital.

Madison Police release images of the persons of interest in the attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter during the protests on June 24, 2020. (Madison Police Dept.)

