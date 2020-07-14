Advertisement

MPD seeks help identifying persons of interest in attack on a WI state senator during June protests

The Madison Police Dept. released two surveillance images of the persons of interest in the attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter during June 23, 2020 protests.
The Madison Police Dept. released two surveillance images of the persons of interest in the attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter during June 23, 2020 protests.(Madi)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two surveillance photos Tuesday showing the persons of interest in the recent attack on a sitting state senator on the night of the protests in which two landmark statues were toppled.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes either of the individuals to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.

While MPD’s public report only referenced the victim as ‘the politician,’ in line with department policy, but the department referenced public reporting, but directly indicated its report related to the widely covered attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter.

Wisconsin State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) posted a video Wednesday of the overnight protests showing several demonstrators rushing at him. (Shared via Twitter)
Wisconsin State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) posted a video Wednesday of the overnight protests showing several demonstrators rushing at him. (Shared via Twitter)(State Sen. Tim Carpenter via Twitter)

According to police, Carpenter was walking near the Capitol when he saw the protesters and took out his phone to record the action. At that point, three people allegedly rushed toward him. One of them reportedly said something about the phone while another “sucker-punched” the senator, investigators said.

Hours after the attack, Carpenter tweeted the video he took of those initial moments.

Both Carpenter and a witness stated approximately ten people participated in the attack, either kicking or punching him, as Carpenter lay on the ground “tr(ying) to explain that he was an ally,” the police report said.

After the assault ended, MPD noted, Carpenter tried talking with those who attacked him and asked to get his phone and glasses back. A nurse came to his aid and helped him as he laid in the grass. Carpenter did not end up going to the hospital, instead, with Capital Police help, he went into the Capitol to recuperate.

He was still there Wednesday morning when he tweeted the video, saying he was still stuck in his office and that he may have suffered a concussion, still had blurred vision in his left eye, and his neck and ribs were sore. According to MPD, he did later seek medical attention at a hospital.

Madison Police release images of the persons of interest in the attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter during the protests on June 24, 2020.
Madison Police release images of the persons of interest in the attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter during the protests on June 24, 2020.(Madison Police Dept.)
Madison Police release images of the persons of interest in the attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter during the protests on June 24, 2020.
Madison Police release images of the persons of interest in the attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter during the protests on June 24, 2020.(Madison Police Dept.)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New daily COVID-19 cases nearly doubles, hits new record

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Wisconsin nearly doubled since Monday’s low and nearly hit the 1,000 mark.

News

UPDATE: Wisconsin woman’s body recovered at Rainbow Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 22-year-old Stephanie Narvaez of Watertown, Wis. was located around 4:40 a.m. July 14.

News

Waunakee drops two games from football schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
The school board voted to cancel the first two games of the season against non-conference opponents

News

Wisconsinites visiting New York must quarantine for 14 days

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. Andrew Cuomo added Wisconsin to the list of states that if you're coming to New York from Wisconsin

Latest News

News

“Country Fest” ready for a return in 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
The massive musical event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic

Coronavirus

Milwaukee schools reopening plan calls for online start

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Public Schools would start the school year online under a $90 million plan proposed Monday by school administrators.

Local

Middleton High School students teach area youth their love of STEM

Updated: 10 hours ago
Middleton High School Students are teaching their love of STEM by creating an online STEM camp for area youth ages 13 and older.

Local

Concerns over reopening local schools in the fall

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Right now Middleton school officials are reviewing options for the fall, including 100 percent virtual learning, full time face-to-face with one virtual day, and some hybrid learning options.

News

Extended deadline for licenses renewal is less than two weeks away

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The deadline for drivers under the age of 60 who received license renewal extensions due to COVID-19 is Saturday, July 25.

News

Wisconsin joins federal lawsuit against new ICE international student rules

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Wisconsin is joining other states in a federal lawsuit to stop a new federal rule that could ban thousands of international students from studying the United States.