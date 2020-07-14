New daily COVID-19 cases nearly doubles, hits new record

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Wisconsin nearly doubled since Monday and nearly hit the 1,000 mark.

According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, the agency tallied new 964 positive tests Tuesday. In addition to the one-day total soaring, the state’s seven-day rolling average, which measures the mean for the past week, jumped from 697 to 764, the latest figures show.

That average is higher than any single day total recorded by DHS prior to the last week. The state has set a new high in four of the past six days.

Tuesday’s total is 494 new cases higher than the previous day. However, the first day of the workweek typically reports the lowest number of cases and tests.

PERCENT-POSITIVE

Because the number of tests reported since Monday more than doubled new cases. The percentage of tests slid almost a full percentage point to 6.5 percent, the lowest since Thursday.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm stated during a Tuesday news conference that the recent levels are caused by “significant community spread” and not the result of more testing. She also noted that the percentage of total tests that are coming back positive has been trending up in recent weeks.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

With the latest totals added in, 37,906 people in Wisconsin have now tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak began. The total number of people tested so far passed 700,000 which breaks down approximately 5.3 percent of them tested positive. Nearly 30,000 patients have recovered and 7,800 cases - just over 1 in 5 - remain active.

The total number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus has reached 826 as six new cases were reported Wednesday, DHS report showed.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 as of July 13, 2020, per DHS daily report.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 41 2 Brown Co. 3,229 44 Columbia Co. 123 1 Dane Co. 3,049 33 Dodge Co. 523 5 Grant Co. 210 13 Green Co. 110 1 Green Lake Co. 45 0 Iowa Co. 45 0 Jefferson Co. 361 4 Juneau Co. 52 1 Lafayette Co. 76 0 Marquette Co. 53 1 Milwaukee Co. 14,098 398 Richland Co. 15 4 Rock Co. 982 24 Sauk Co. 137 3 Waukesha Co. 1,526 39

