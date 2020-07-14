Advertisement

Officer killed while chasing suspect in Seattle suburb

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTHELL, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they’ve arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.

The Bothell Fire Department tweeted shortly before midnight that two Bothell officers were down following a pursuit.

Bothell police Captain Mike Johnson later announced that one of the officers was killed. Fire Department spokeswoman Nicole Strachila told KING-TV that one of the officers was taken to Harborview Medical Center in “satisfactory” condition.

It’s unclear what sparked the pursuit and subsequent shooting. Police said they found the gunman hiding on a rooftop near the scene.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Waunakee drops two games from football schedule

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The school board voted to cancel the first two games of the season against non-conference opponents

National

Navy sees progress against blaze on warship in San Diego Bay

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a Navy warship ravaged by fire while the military prepares for the worst.

National

Excavations begin for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Excavations began Monday at a cemetery where experts are searching for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

News

Wisconsinites visiting New York must quarantine for 14 days

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Gov. Andrew Cuomo added Wisconsin to the list of states that if you're coming to New York from Wisconsin

Latest News

National

Caught on camera: Officer saves choking baby in Sterling Heights

Updated: 45 minutes ago
It shows the Sterling Heights, Mich. officer meeting the family outside their home. One of them is holding the 3-week-old girl, who is not breathing.

National

Search begins for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Excavation began in the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

News

“Country Fest” ready for a return in 2021

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The massive musical event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic

National Politics

White House campaign urges jobless to ‘find something new’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darlene Superville
The new ad campaign has been in the works for some time but has taken on new urgency after the coronavirus pandemic cost millions of people their jobs.

National

Police catch suspect in killing of officer in Seattle suburb

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they've arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.

National Politics

Texas heads to polls for Senate runoff as virus rages

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
Texas has become one of the world's virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March.