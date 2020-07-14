Advertisement

Petition calls for McFarland man to be charged with hate crime after punching Black woman in her car

(KGWN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An online petition with more than 4,000 signatures is calling for a 65-year-old McFarland man to be charged with a hate crime after he was arrested Thursday for opening the door of a 32-year-old Black woman’s car and hitting her in the face.

According to the Madison Police Department, David G. Lythjohan opened a Fitchburg woman’s car door and struck her in the face after banging on her car window in the Woodman’s parking lot on Milwaukee St. Police say the woman responded by kicking Lythjohan.

According to police the woman had dropped off her four children by Woodman’s and the children saw what was happening. Surveillance video shows the children pulling the man away from their mom.

Police say the man hit his head during the struggle and was later seen by paramedics after struggling to answer an officer’s questions.

Lythjohan told police he was upset with the woman because her car was blocking him from pulling out of a parking stall. Lythjohan said he was trying to pick up his wife who was waiting outside of the grocery store. According to police he denied punching the victim.

The petition describes the incident in further detail, stating that Lythjohan “began yelling racial slurs and obscenities” at the woman and her children when she dropped them off. The petition also states that “Once she had parked near the front door the man jumped out of his car, threw open her car door and began to punch and strangle her. She attempted to fight him off by kicking and punching him.”

Lythjohan was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct. The petition states that “The psychological, emotional, and physical distress this has caused for this family is unimaginable,” and calls for Lythjohan to be charged with a hate crime in addition to his other charges.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

“Mask Free Zone” at Dane Co. coffee shop stirs controversy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Facebook post showing a sign that reads, “Mask-Free Zone” was reportedly hanging on the door of Helbach’s Coffee on Monday.

Local

South Beloit is now home to Illinois’ largest cannabis dispensary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
South Beloit is now home to Illinois’ largest marijuana dispensary and the city’s mayor is welcoming the new shop with open arms.

Local

Adams Co. man accused of pointing gun at bar customers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bridget Fargen
A 49-year-old Adams County man is in jail on multiple charges after the sheriff said he pulled a gun at a bar over the weekend.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases falls below 500 as testing, percent-positive falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The total number of new COVID-19 cases retreated below the 500 mark Monday making it the lowest total since this time last week.

Latest News

Local

$10,000 reward offered for Jefferson Co. man suspected of killing sister, brother-in-law

Updated: 5 hours ago
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man suspected of killing his sister and her husband last month.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 5 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Coronavirus

Pick n’ Save to stop giving customers coin change

Updated: 11 hours ago
If you pay with cash at one of Kroger’s cashier checkouts, you won’t be getting coin change for a while, and it’s indirectly due to the coronavirus.

News

Dane County mask mandate begins Monday at 8 a.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Health officials will require masks for nearly everyone in Madison and Dane County when they are indoors with other people who are not members of their immediate households starting Monday at 8 a.m.

News

Alarm scares off potential burglar

Updated: 14 hours ago
An alarm thwarted a potential burglary in Madison early Monday morning.

News

Waunakee screen printing shop changes business model to meet mask demand

Updated: 16 hours ago