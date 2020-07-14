Advertisement

UPDATE: Police name stabbing suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting after mask fight

Police have taped off the Quality Dairy located at 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale.
Police have taped off the Quality Dairy located at 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man has died following an incident that began at a Quality Dairy located at 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said a masked man from Lansing, 77, and an unmasked man from Grand Ledge, Sean Ruis, 43, got into an altercation regarding wearing masks.

Police said the customer, Ruis, not wearing a mask was refused service by the store.

MSP said Ruis pulled out a knife and stabbed the 77-year-old Lansing man and then fled the scene from in a car.

Police said a deputy with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Jerryson Drive in Delta Township around 7:13 a.m.

MSP said Ruis immediately exited the vehicle and walked toward the deputy with a knife “in hand to attack the deputy.”

Police said the deputy, a 22-year veteran, attempted to increase distance by backing up and “subsequently shot and injured” Ruis who was taken to the hospital and died during surgery.

MSP said the deputy wasn’t injured.

A witness told News 10 he saw a female deputy chase Ruis when he stopped and got out of his car. The witness said the deputy yelled at Ruis and then he heard gunshots.

The stabbing victim, the 77-year-old man, was also taken to a local hospital for his injuries and police say his is alive.

Police were also still at the Quality Dairy, where the store was blocked off with police tape. Officers are investigating.

Quality Dairy told News 10 they won’t be able to open until after 1 p.m.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

