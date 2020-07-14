Waunakee drops two games from football schedule

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Waunakee School District has canceled the first two games for the high school football season, citing concerns over COVID-19.

The Warriors were slated to play Reedsburg and Middleton in non-conference games to start the season, but those games have been put on hold.

Athletic Director Aaron May tells NBC15 News on Monday night, the school board voted to make the change.

“We are taking the necessary steps to ensure we have some type of football season,” he said.

Waunakee is opting instead to play a conference-only schedule with their first game starting September 4th. There will be a total of seven games. Practice will begin on August 17th.

Other falls sports will be looked at as well. The school board voted on football because their season starts very soon.

The football team has been a powerhouse in the state, winning six state titles in the past 20 years. The Warriors are a part of the Badger conference and compete in Division 2 for football.