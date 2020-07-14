Advertisement

Wheelchair basketball camp adjusts to COVID-19

(WTVY News 4)
By George Balekji
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For 26 years, the University of Wisconsin Whitewater has hosted their annual wheelchair basketball camp. But due to COVID-19 year 27 had to look a little different.

“The camp is basically an opportunity to change kid’s lives,” explains Jeremy Lade, Assistant Director of UW Whitewater athletics and head coach of wheelchair athletics. “Its our way of showing kids with a disability that not only Wheelchair Basketball is an opportunity but really we’re instilling an opportunity for them to get some confidence to learn about teamwork, to find out about overcoming some challenges.”

After realizing the camp couldn’t happen this year, Lade said he knew UW Whitewater had to come up with something else.

Lade pivoted from hosting up to 80 campers on the basketball courts at UW-Whitewater, to bringing the camp virtually to hundreds of athletes through social media.

“We’ve gotten videos from Germany, and from Australia and from Sweden, from all over the country from some of our graduates,” Lade said. “This has been a great opportunity for not only our athletes to give back to the sport of wheelchair basketball but for our program to give back to some of the youth.”

For camp veterans, the virtual camp did not disappoint.

“Even if it wasn’t in-person, it was still well done and good drills and everything,” Travis Beckler, a Wheelchair basketball camper for 8 years. said.

“It really was a great way to feel unified and connected in this time you know where we’re really apart,”

Cameron Poole , a wheelchair basketball camper for 11 years explained.

Daily drills and exercises taught lessons to campers on their own court, while also teaching a few off it.

“Perseverance, honestly finding things you have at home, just do it like that,” Poole said. “I mean a ball, a chair and a basketball was a lot of what the drills needed.”

“I think all of us Warhawks are one big family, and this was basically like a big family reunion that took place on Facebook,” Lade said.

If you missed the camp you can find all of the lessons posted on Instagram and Facebook @UWWWheelchairAthletics.

